Advertisement

Lowndes Co. deputies find $270K worth of crystal meth, fentanyl during I-75 traffic stop

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it found one kilo of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop on I-75 on Monday, June 28.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over a Honda Accord after seeing it commit multiple traffic infractions on I-75 south.

“Contact with the driver and registered owner of the Honda Accord revealed discrepancies in the travel itinerary and signs of deception,” the press release says.

The driver, Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner of Dallas, Georgia, consented to a search of the car, the sheriff’s office says. During the search, deputies found about one kilo of fentanyl and roughly four pounds of crystal meth in the trunk. The street value of those seized drugs was about $270,000, deputies say.

Deputies also found some THC products and pills in Turner’s purse, LCSO says. A gun was also found in the car.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

  • Trafficking of fentanyl
  • Trafficking of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a schedule I narcotic
  • Possession of a schedule II narcotic

The sheriff’s office says there were a young adult and two minors traveling in the car as well.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Tallahassee couple left heartbroken after wedding band is swapped during routine repair

Latest News

Former Seminole Parrish left off USA baseball Olympic roster
Watch out for Manatees while boating.
FWC warns boaters to watch for manatee ‘footprints’
What's Brewing? July 2, 2021
What’s Brewing? July 2, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: July 2, 2021