Lowndes Co. deputies find $270K worth of crystal meth, fentanyl during I-75 traffic stop

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it found one kilo of fentanyl and four pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop on I-75 on Monday, June 28.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over a Honda Accord after seeing it commit multiple traffic infractions on I-75 south.

“Contact with the driver and registered owner of the Honda Accord revealed discrepancies in the travel itinerary and signs of deception,” the press release says.

The driver, Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner of Dallas, Georgia, consented to a search of the car, the sheriff’s office says. During the search, deputies found about one kilo of fentanyl and roughly four pounds of crystal meth in the trunk. The street value of those seized drugs was about $270,000, deputies say.

Deputies also found some THC products and pills in Turner’s purse, LCSO says. A gun was also found in the car.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Trafficking of fentanyl

Trafficking of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a schedule I narcotic

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

The sheriff’s office says there were a young adult and two minors traveling in the car as well.

