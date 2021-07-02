McKenzie Milton among FSU standouts to take advantage of new Name, Image, Likeness law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a big day for NCAA collegiate athletes across the country. The Name, Image, Likeness law for college athletes took effect Thursday.

A few Florida State University football players, including transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton, became the first collegiate athletes in the state to take advantage of the new law.

The players became a part of Milton’s business, Dream-Field, and signed their first deal with local restaurant and sports bar, Miller’s Ale House.

For Milton and five of his FSU football teammates, they’re making history signing their first Name, Image, Likeness compensation contracts.

Milton also debuted his new business called Dreamfield, an organization acting as a liaison for athletes to help them find the best brands and businesses for their likeness, paving the way for them to properly monetize themselves.

”It’s just an opportunity to educate us on how to be financially literate and paying taxes and managing money. So you know I think it’s a great opportunity for every college athlete,” said Milton.

Milton partnered with University of Miami quarterback D’eriq King for their Dreamfield business and hope to get other athletes on board to join them.

Dreamfield co-founder and CEO Louis Pardillo said, ”We look to handle everything so that athletes don’t get put into situations that are either unsafe or they find themselves not able to collect payment for agreements that they’ve signed into.”

Miller’s Ale House pointed to the quarterback’s resilience as one of the reasons for signing him.

”One of our core values as company is a relentless drive for excellence, and I can’t think of a person in recent history in football that has exemplified that example as McKenzie has,” explained Miller’s Ale House Regional Manager John Hodge.

Milton and his teammates were back at the restaurant Thursday night to sign autographs as they always do, but this time for profit, something they’re excited to see others do now and for years to come.

