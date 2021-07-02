Advertisement

Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors seek evidence of his past violence

Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors are expected to iron out deadlines and other housekeeping matters ahead of his trial in November. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the August protests.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin want a judge to allow evidence at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial that shows he had a previous violent encounter in Kenosha before he fatally shot two men and injured another during a police brutality protest last year.

The state’s motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court also seeks to show Rittenhouse was associated with the Proud Boys, a violent white power extremist group.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25 during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed by gunfire from a white officer during a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Tallahassee couple left heartbroken after wedding band is swapped during routine repair

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Track start Sha'Carri Richardson suspended after testing positive for THC
In this photo provided by a family member, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen poses with President Joe...
Girl’s prayer at collapse site leads to meeting with Biden
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
Kids Talk: How to behave on a plane