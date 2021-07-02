Advertisement

Saint George Island seeing huge crowds, booming business ahead of holiday weekend

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The holiday weekend is getting an early start at Saint George Island.

Local vacation rental companies told WCTV that as of Friday, they are 100 percent sold out. The Fourth of July is the busiest weekend of the year for many businesses on the island.

Businesses told WCTV this is always the busiest weekend of the year, but now that all of the Fourth of July festivities are back this year, they’re expecting some record-breaking crowds.

That goes for the Blue Parrot, who’s owner told WCTV that they’ve been nonstop busy since Spring break in March, even with the rain falling off and on this weekend.

There was a full house Friday afternoon with lines out the door, and its owners said that coming off the pandemic, beer sales are up 30 percent from last year.

“There’s a thousand homes on the island that rent weekly,” explained Blue Parrot co-owner George Jaonos. “So they’ve all got to eat rain or shine, they’re coming.”

Lots is also going on there for the July 4 holiday. The parade is back this year, fireworks in Apalachichola will be going off Saturday, and Blue Parrot will launch theirs on Sunday.

WCTV spoke to several rental companies who said they’re completely booked up, and not just this weekend, but for most of summer.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Florida’s first ever Freedom Week is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until...
Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Crash with serious injuries reported on Ridge Road

Latest News

Transitioning from an empty congregation to a full one, Temple Israel was finally ready to open...
Temple Israel invites congregation back for in-person services for first time in over a year
Extension cords for generators are on the must-have list for hurricane preparedness kits
Ahead of first tropics threat of the season, Leon Co. officials say now is the time to prepare
Ahead of possible severe weather headed to the Big Bend area as a result of Hurricane Elsa,...
Jefferson Co. opening sandbag locations
What started out as a summer job for Neil Wise has transitioned into an opportunity for he and...
‘Stand’ for a cause: Thomasville brothers give back to community through lemonade stand
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly touted plan to give teachers and principals $1,000 bonuses...
Feds question relief funds for Florida teacher bonuses