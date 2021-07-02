Saint George Island seeing huge crowds, booming business ahead of holiday weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The holiday weekend is getting an early start at Saint George Island.

Local vacation rental companies told WCTV that as of Friday, they are 100 percent sold out. The Fourth of July is the busiest weekend of the year for many businesses on the island.

Businesses told WCTV this is always the busiest weekend of the year, but now that all of the Fourth of July festivities are back this year, they’re expecting some record-breaking crowds.

That goes for the Blue Parrot, who’s owner told WCTV that they’ve been nonstop busy since Spring break in March, even with the rain falling off and on this weekend.

There was a full house Friday afternoon with lines out the door, and its owners said that coming off the pandemic, beer sales are up 30 percent from last year.

“There’s a thousand homes on the island that rent weekly,” explained Blue Parrot co-owner George Jaonos. “So they’ve all got to eat rain or shine, they’re coming.”

Lots is also going on there for the July 4 holiday. The parade is back this year, fireworks in Apalachichola will be going off Saturday, and Blue Parrot will launch theirs on Sunday.

WCTV spoke to several rental companies who said they’re completely booked up, and not just this weekend, but for most of summer.

