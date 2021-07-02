Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block...
Tallahassee police investigating suspicious death on West Gaines Street
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Tallahassee couple left heartbroken after wedding band is swapped during routine repair

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Track start Sha'Carri Richardson suspended after testing positive for THC
In this photo provided by a family member, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen poses with President Joe...
Girl’s prayer at collapse site leads to meeting with Biden
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
Kids Talk: How to behave on a plane