Tallahassee couple left heartbroken after wedding band is swapped during routine repair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after Zales Jewelers in the Governors Square Mall sent it out for a routine repair with a different ring.

“It was clean and sparkly. Sparkles get distracting,” said Julie Jeter.

It did not take long for her and her husband David to notice the band was different than it used to be. WCTV’s Katie Kaplan sat down with the couple to learn about how the upsetting incident happened..

Last month, the couple, who got married during the pandemic, took the ring back to where they bought it for the routine cleaning.

“To me, when you go to a reputable company, you would trust the products they have and the work they do,” David said.

The couple said they were told that a jewel was loose and it would need to be sent out for repairs. It took three weeks before they were able to pick it up. At first glance, they did not notice the difference.

“After a little bit, I just noticed something wasn’t right,” Julie recalled. “I was looking at the band, and I usually match up the diamonds with the band.”

After pulling out some professional wedding photos that included close-up shots of the engagement ring and wedding band, the differences were subtle but glaring.

“My original band had 17 diamonds, and the band we got back had 16,” explained Julie.

A few other things were off too- like the size and the detail work as is evident in a side-by-side photo comparison of them.

“You feel violated,” said Julie. “You feel taken advantage of.”

The couple went back to the store but said, “it was very frustrating because we weren’t getting anywhere.”

So, they took to social media to get the attention of Zales.

“It hurt. It was upsetting and then it was all of these questions, ‘how did it happen?’ ‘Why did it happen?’ ‘Where’s my ring?’” said Julie.

A spokesperson of Zales’ parent company, Signet Jewelers, which also owns Kay and Jareds Jewlers, declined to go into detail on the company’s process of sending out jewelry for repairs but said the repairs are done in a Signet facility and not by a third party.

In a statement to WCTV,Vice President of Corporate Affairs David Bouffard, confirmed they are working with the Jeters and plan to replace the band, as well as open an internal investigation into the loss of their ring. That full statement can be read below:

Our robust systems are proprietary and for security reasons, I’m unable to provide detail. I want to assure you, though, that all repairs are done by a Signet facility, and not a third party. Yes, we are working closely with the Jeters on replacing their wedding band. At Zales, we have a saying, that when there’s a problem, we own it. That’s why we intend to continue to work with the Jeters on a resolution until they are completely satisfied. In fact, we informed the Jeters that we are going to conduct an investigation into the loss of their ring. While we unfortunately cannot replace the sentimental value associated with the original, we’ve contacted the manufacturer who has agreed to remake the ring. We’ll continue to work closely with the Jeters until they are completely satisfied. Thank you again.

However, the couple said it is too little too late and they just want their original band back.

“It loses all sentimental value now,” said David. “The day I put that ring on her finger, it loses all sentimental value. In the back of my mind, every time I see her look at her finger or mess with that ring, I know it’s not the same ring anymore and I know that she’s going to know that too.”

The Jeters also suggested the company apply all the values they show in their commercials, like love and trust, be applied to its business dealings with customers too. The couple wants other people to know they need to be paying attention. The Jeters vow to no longer shop at large retailers, but will instead go to reputable, local companies.

