Text to 911 now operational in Leon Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Reaching police and first responders in an emergency just got a little easier in Leon County.

Text-to-9-1-1 is now operational at the Consolidated Dispatch Agency. The county and the CDA said calling is still the preferred method, but this is another tool for residents.

When you call 911, CDA dispatchers have scripted protocols, or specific questions they ask depending on the type of emergency. Those will also be implemented over text, and they will be able to respond to you if you text 911.

“While we hope that nobody ever has to call 911, or has to text 911, we want everybody to know that the tool is available and it works,” said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters.

Leon County Commissioners voted last year to fund the upgrades at a cost of about $797,000.

“We worked with our telecommunications provider to update our servers, increase our bandwidth capability to be able to process the additional demands of texting,” said Peters.

CDA Director Jeanine Gauding said there are multiple situations where texting could easier.

“A hostage situation where perhaps they still have their phone, a domestic violence situation, any time where your safety is compromised if you were to call, it even could be a medical emergency if you aren’t able to talk, or for hard of hearing or the deaf,” explained Gauding.

To use the feature, just enter “911” with no dashes, include your location and the type of help you need: fire, police or EMA.

“Location is always a primary concern. if we don’t know where you are, we can’t send you help,” said Gauding. ”Even though most cell phones will get us some GPS coordinates, telling us where you are is most valuable.”

If you use this feature, it’s important not to abbreviate because dispatchers may not know certain acronyms you use, and do not use any emojis.

