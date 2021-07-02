Advertisement

Text to 911 now operational in Leon Co.

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Reaching police and first responders in an emergency just got a little easier in Leon County.

Text-to-9-1-1 is now operational at the Consolidated Dispatch Agency. The county and the CDA said calling is still the preferred method, but this is another tool for residents.

When you call 911, CDA dispatchers have scripted protocols, or specific questions they ask depending on the type of emergency. Those will also be implemented over text, and they will be able to respond to you if you text 911.

“While we hope that nobody ever has to call 911, or has to text 911, we want everybody to know that the tool is available and it works,” said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters.

Leon County Commissioners voted last year to fund the upgrades at a cost of about $797,000.

“We worked with our telecommunications provider to update our servers, increase our bandwidth capability to be able to process the additional demands of texting,” said Peters.

CDA Director Jeanine Gauding said there are multiple situations where texting could easier.

“A hostage situation where perhaps they still have their phone, a domestic violence situation, any time where your safety is compromised if you were to call, it even could be a medical emergency if you aren’t able to talk, or for hard of hearing or the deaf,” explained Gauding.

To use the feature, just enter “911” with no dashes, include your location and the type of help you need: fire, police or EMA.

“Location is always a primary concern. if we don’t know where you are, we can’t send you help,” said Gauding. ”Even though most cell phones will get us some GPS coordinates, telling us where you are is most valuable.”

If you use this feature, it’s important not to abbreviate because dispatchers may not know certain acronyms you use, and do not use any emojis.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Florida’s first ever Freedom Week is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until...
Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Crash with serious injuries reported on Ridge Road

Latest News

Transitioning from an empty congregation to a full one, Temple Israel was finally ready to open...
Temple Israel invites congregation back for in-person services for first time in over a year
Extension cords for generators are on the must-have list for hurricane preparedness kits
Ahead of first tropics threat of the season, Leon Co. officials say now is the time to prepare
Ahead of possible severe weather headed to the Big Bend area as a result of Hurricane Elsa,...
Jefferson Co. opening sandbag locations
What started out as a summer job for Neil Wise has transitioned into an opportunity for he and...
‘Stand’ for a cause: Thomasville brothers give back to community through lemonade stand
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly touted plan to give teachers and principals $1,000 bonuses...
Feds question relief funds for Florida teacher bonuses