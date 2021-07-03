Ahead of first tropics threat of the season, Leon Co. officials say now is the time to prepare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Fourth of July weekend serves as double duty for our area: enjoy the fireworks and keep a close eye on the tropics.

A more focused forecast will be available in the days ahead and could lead to large lines at the store and at the pumps. Local leaders and retailers are advising not to wait until the last minute.

Leon County’s Emergency Operations Center is quiet for now. Officials there said the next 48 hours will be decisive in whether the facility is activated.

“We have time to watch the storm, but people do need to pay attention,” said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters.

Peters is a veteran at the “wait and see” game that comes with tracking the tropics and is advising everyone to act now.

“We do have the opportunity with a long weekend for folks to finish their hurricane preparations,” Peters said.

Friday, a good number of folks were doing just that at Killearn Ace Hardware.

“We’re seeing an uptick in customers,” said Eric Chorey, owner at the Killearn Ace. “A lot of them are filling up propane, looking for gas cans”

Those red canisters are perhaps the hottest item in the store right now.

“If you have a generator, you need to get it out, test the generator and have plenty of fuel, get any extension cords you need,” Chorey advised.

That’s what Tallahassee resident Tom Zukoski was up to.

“I don’t want to lose my meat, everything we have in the freezer...my generator, the one I bought, lights up the whole house,” said Zukoski.

Flashlights, shovels and buckets are all a part of a well-stocked storm kit.

Chorey said not to overact, and that hoarding supplies can be a problem.

“And what that causes us from a retail perspective is the possibility of not having all the supplies necessary for everyone,” said Chorey.

Next door at the Circle K, gas cans are already being put to use. Those early birds were trying to avoid crowds even with the storm’s track still up in the air.

A Leon County spokesperson told WCTV that a decision to open sandbagging locations only comes when they have a more specific rainfall forecast. A decision on that can be expected over the weekend.

