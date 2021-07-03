Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were developing and moving eastward along the Big Bend coastline Saturday morning, but more storms are forecast to develop late in the morning into the afternoon. A cold front was north of the viewing area, keeping the drier air north. A trough of low pressure aloft was over the eastern seaboard Saturday morning, but is forecast to de-amplify and move northeast during the weekend. The front is forecast to remain over the region but dissipate by Tuesday.

Rain chances Saturday and the Fourth of July will be elevated for the viewing area with overall odds at 60% with highs from the mid 80s to near 90 both days. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms around the time when cities and towns will be hosting fireworks shows; therefore, it’s best to keep tabs on the weather on Sunday. Radar and lightning data can be retrieved on the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app, and can be found on the Google Play and Apple app stores.

Rain chances are forecast to drop Monday, but the forecast will be highly dependent on what happens with Hurricane Elsa. The disorganized hurricane, as of Saturday morning, was centered 110 miles southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic and moving west-northwest at a very brisk 31 mph. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track has the storm entering the Florida Straits and the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday, but they warn the forecast remained uncertain. Elsa should be monitored over the holiday weekend.

Rain chances will be around 40% to 50% next Thursday and Friday with highs near 90.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.