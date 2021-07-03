Chattahoochee man killed in Jackson Co. hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian was killed in a Jackson County hit and run incident early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to Howell Road near Curlee Road, north of Sneads, around 4:45 a.m.

According to a Saturday afternoon press release, troopers found a 31-year-old man from Chattahoochee who had been struck by a vehicle. He had already died when authorities arrived.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

