City of Valdosta Public Works launches e-recycling drop-off site

The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street and will be available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.(Valdosta Public Works)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta Public Works Department has announced that it will launch a new e-recycling drop-off site Wednesday to keep “the city as clean and litter-free as possible,” according to a press release.

The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street and will be available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. This service will be offered free of any additional costs to both City of Valdosta and Lowndes County residents.

Items that will be accepted at the drop-site include:

  • Televisions
  • VCRs, and any Blu-Ray or DVD Players
  • Cell phone or Land Lines
  • Cameras and Camera Equipment
  • Desktops, Laptops, and any computer equipment or accessories
  • CD-ROMs
  • PC Power Units
  • Circuit Boards
  • External Hard drives
  • Floppy Disks
  • Flash drives
  • All Radios, and CD Cassette or MP3 Players

Any questions about the electronic recycling drop-site may be directed to the Valdosta Public Works Department at (229)259-3588.

