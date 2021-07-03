Jefferson Co. opening sandbag locations

Advertisement

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of possible severe weather headed to the Big Bend area as a result of Hurricane Elsa, Jefferson County Emergency Management is opening up several locations to fill sandbags at.

From Saturday, July 3-Monday, July 5 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Jefferson County residents can fill up to 10 sandbags at the following locations:

  • Old fire department next to County Road Department
  • Lloyd between post office and volunteer fire department
  • Wacissa at the old post office.

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels as they will not be provided, and to save any unused sandbags for future use.

The storm will continue to be monitored over the next several days. The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to provide updates on air, online, and on the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App. You can keep up-to-date with Hurricane Elsa’s movements by clicking here.

