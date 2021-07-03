Advertisement

Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing

38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight between her and another man in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman was charged with murder and attempted murder following a Friday night fatal stabbing, according to Tallahassee Police.

The incident happened on the 2500 block of Holton Street just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to TPD. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound.

An investigation revealed that the stabbing allegedly occurred following an altercation between the suspect and a man at the residence.

Police say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tamara Cody, attempted to stab the man. A second man arrived on scene attempting to intervene.

Authorities say that man was stabbed by Cody and died from those injuries. The first male involved suffered minor injuries.

TPD consulted with the State Attorney’s Office in charging Cody with murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information about what happened should call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa 11 p.m. Update
Leon County Booking Report: July 3, 2021

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Search and rescue on pause at partially collapsed condo as crews prepare to demolish remaining structure
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Chattahoochee man killed in Jackson Co. hit and run