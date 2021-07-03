Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman was charged with murder and attempted murder following a Friday night fatal stabbing, according to Tallahassee Police.

The incident happened on the 2500 block of Holton Street just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to TPD. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound.

An investigation revealed that the stabbing allegedly occurred following an altercation between the suspect and a man at the residence.

Police say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tamara Cody, attempted to stab the man. A second man arrived on scene attempting to intervene.

Authorities say that man was stabbed by Cody and died from those injuries. The first male involved suffered minor injuries.

TPD consulted with the State Attorney’s Office in charging Cody with murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information about what happened should call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

