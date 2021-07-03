Tennessee man arrested after leading FHP on high speed chase through Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has been arrested following a high speed chase in Jackson County late Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Logan William Misenis, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing and eluding and driving while license is suspended or revoked, second offense. He was also cited for speed, 90 mph in a 55-mph zone and improper left turn.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. when FHP troopers observed a white Honda Accord driving 90 mph on US 90 Eastbound, just west of SR 69 in Grand Ridge.

FHP said troopers also observed the driver make a reckless left turn, crossing westbound traffic and entering a neighborhood. The trooper turned around and began to overtake the car, he was able to locate it in the neighborhood, and the driver accelerated, attempting to leave the scene.

A chase was initiated and continued from the Grand Ridge area, through Marianna and Cottondale and as the pursuit entered Washington County on US 90, a Chipley Police Officer was able to successfully deploy spike strips, according to FHP.

The pursuit then continued through Chipley with the driver attempting to elude troopers, ending up on Brickyard Road, east of State Road 77. The trooper was able to perform precision immobilization technique and ended the chase.

Misenis was booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.

