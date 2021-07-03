Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested after leading FHP on high speed chase through Jackson Co.

A man has been arrested following a high speed chase in Jackson County late Friday afternoon,...
A man has been arrested following a high speed chase in Jackson County late Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has been arrested following a high speed chase in Jackson County late Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Logan William Misenis, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing and eluding and driving while license is suspended or revoked, second offense. He was also cited for speed, 90 mph in a 55-mph zone and improper left turn.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. when FHP troopers observed a white Honda Accord driving 90 mph on US 90 Eastbound, just west of SR 69 in Grand Ridge.

FHP said troopers also observed the driver make a reckless left turn, crossing westbound traffic and entering a neighborhood. The trooper turned around and began to overtake the car, he was able to locate it in the neighborhood, and the driver accelerated, attempting to leave the scene.

A chase was initiated and continued from the Grand Ridge area, through Marianna and Cottondale and as the pursuit entered Washington County on US 90, a Chipley Police Officer was able to successfully deploy spike strips, according to FHP.

The pursuit then continued through Chipley with the driver attempting to elude troopers, ending up on Brickyard Road, east of State Road 77. The trooper was able to perform precision immobilization technique and ended the chase.

Misenis was booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Florida’s first ever Freedom Week is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until...
Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Crash with serious injuries reported on Ridge Road

Latest News

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Lowndes Co. deputies find $270K worth of crystal meth, fentanyl during I-75 traffic stop
Leon County Booking Report: July 2, 2021
Brandon Register, age 22, of Bainbridge was arrested on warrants for simple battery family...
Bainbridge Public Safety officer arrested for family violence
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Former Seminole receiver Terry indicted on felony murder charge in South Georgia