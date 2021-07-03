Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
The 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3 advisory on Elsa from the National Hurricane Center.
Elsa back to a tropical storm
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Elsa upgraded to a hurricane
Florida’s first ever Freedom Week is currently underway. Shoppers can save big from now until...
Tallahassee shoppers take advantage of Florida’s first ever “Freedom Week”

Latest News

38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse
Demolition of the remaining collapsed condo can happen as early as Sunday.
Officials agree on demolition of remaining collapsed tower
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
With storm looming, demolition planned for collapsed condo
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
‘Elsa’ falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti