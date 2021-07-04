Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and thunderstorms returned Sunday morning for some coastal communities, but more showers and storms are expected inland late in the day. A stalled cold front in South Georgia along with a trough of low pressure aloft to the west will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July. Rain chances overall will be 60%, but decrease closer to dusk. Though lower odds, rain and thunderstorm chances can’t be ruled out for when fireworks displays are scheduled. Keep an eye to the sky, and move indoors if thunder is heard. Highs will be in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland.

Rain chances are forecast to remain on Monday and Tuesday (60%) with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Elsa, which was near Jamaica Sunday morning, was still being monitored for possible impacts by mid week. After moving at a quick pace Saturday, the storm’s forward movement slowed, likely allowing it to become a bit more organized Sunday morning. Despite the more organized presentation on satellite imagery, the air pressure in Elsa remained high based on Hurricane Hunter flight data. It’s forecast to move through Cuba Sunday night through Monday, which would likely weaken an already fragile tropical cyclone, and move near the Florida Keys Monday night. It’s forecast to move around a ridge of high pressure in the lower to mid levels and move toward the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday. Direct impacts in the Big Bend and South Georgia are yet to be solidified, but the viewing area could see better rain chances Wednesday depending on how close it gets. Stay tuned over the next day or two for updates.

Beyond Elsa, rain chances are forecast to drop slightly between Thursday and Saturday with highs closer to 90.

