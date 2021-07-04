Hamilton County head-on crash kills one, critically injures another

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man was killed and another critically injured following a head-on collision between a sedan and pickup truck early Sunday morning in Hamilton County.

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Sunday on US Highway 41 north of Central Avenue.

Authorities say a 29-year-old Ocala woman in a pickup truck was traveling southbound when she crossed the centerline and into the path of the sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Jasper man. He suffered critical injuries in the crash, and his 31-year-old male passenger suffered fatal injuries, per FHP.

Why the pickup crossed into oncoming traffic is still being investigating, according to the release. The driver of the truck and her 14-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries.

