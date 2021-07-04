Advertisement

Hamilton County head-on crash kills one, critically injures another

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man was killed and another critically injured following a head-on collision between a sedan and pickup truck early Sunday morning in Hamilton County.

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Sunday on US Highway 41 north of Central Avenue.

Authorities say a 29-year-old Ocala woman in a pickup truck was traveling southbound when she crossed the centerline and into the path of the sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Jasper man. He suffered critical injuries in the crash, and his 31-year-old male passenger suffered fatal injuries, per FHP.

Why the pickup crossed into oncoming traffic is still being investigating, according to the release. The driver of the truck and her 14-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing
Tropical Storm Elsa Advisory - 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021
Tropical Storm Elsa visually impresses, but still struggles Sunday morning
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect Thursday. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
Leon County Booking Report: July 3, 2021

Latest News

Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Leon County, City of Tallahassee to open sandbag locations Monday ahead of Elsa’s arrival
Tropical Storm Elsa Advisory - 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021
Tropical Storm Elsa visually impresses, but still struggles Sunday morning
Showers and storms were back along the coast Sunday morning, but we could see more of nature's...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 4
A FAMU graduate is sharing her experience working on the set of a major cable network and with...
FAMU graduate share experience working on set of HBO’s “Insecure”