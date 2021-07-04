Leon County, City of Tallahassee to open sandbag locations Monday ahead of Elsa’s arrival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a wet few days, and with more rain on the way, Leon County announced plans to open sandbag locations Monday morning.

According to a press release from the county, the move was made “following recent consistent rainfall and more precipitation in the forecast next week due to Tropical Storm Elsa.”

The public can visit the following four sites for sandbags:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

In addition, the City of Tallahassee announced the following locations to pick up sandbags:

James Messer Park South (2830 Jackson Bluff Road)

Northwood Center (1940 North Monroe)

The sites will open Monday at 8 a.m. County staff will be available to assist filling bags at all four county locations. The two city locations will not be staffed, and residents need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves.

Residents are asked to take no more than 15 sandbags at the county sites and 25 bags at city sites.

Earlier this weekend, Jefferson, Taylor, and Lafayette counties opened sandbagging locations as well.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.