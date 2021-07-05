Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled in Wisconsin; police say 2-year-old found

Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in...
Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin canceled the Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy from the Milwaukee area, saying he has been found.

No other details were immediately available.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing
Tropical Storm Elsa - 5a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 advisory.
Tropical storm watches issued for portions of Big Bend coast
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Chattahoochee man killed in Jackson Co. hit and run
A Tallahassee couple wants to know what happened to their wedding band after they sent it out...
Florida couple says Zales Jewelers swapped ring during routine repair

Latest News

What’s Brewing? July 5, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: July 5, 2021
What's Brewing? July 5, 2021
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 5, 2021
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 5, 2021
Damaged houses and infrastructures are seen at a mudslide area caused by heavy rains in Atami,...
Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead