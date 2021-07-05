Jefferson County preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Elsa trends on the Jefferson County radar, sandbag locations have opened up for the community.

The Jefferson County Road Department is one of three sandbag locations set up in Monticello as the county prepares for the possibility of inclement weather.

As a courtesy, people are asked to take no more than 10 bags to ensure supplies are available for everyone.

Sheriff Mac McNeill stopped by the road department, as volunteers Martha and Andy Creel helped people bag and load their sandbags.

The couple said they like to be prepared just in case, and after recent flooding issues at their home, knew they might need sandbags.

“We realized the other day that the rain in our backyard had gone two feet up our ramp and we said you know, we probably have to get some sandbags the next time they have them,” said Martha.

They explained that shortly after making that decision, they saw an ad for sandbags and thought they wanted to help others who might also need them.

“We said ‘Well, shoot some people can’t do that let’s go just volunteer and fill them up.’”

People are asked to bring their own shovels, but bags are available at each site. Officials said sand will be restocked as needed, as the county continues to watch the storm and hope for the best.

