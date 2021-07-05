Advertisement

Jefferson County preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

As Tropical Storm Elsa trends on the Jefferson County radar, sandbag locations have opened up...
As Tropical Storm Elsa trends on the Jefferson County radar, sandbag locations have opened up for the community.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Elsa trends on the Jefferson County radar, sandbag locations have opened up for the community.

The Jefferson County Road Department is one of three sandbag locations set up in Monticello as the county prepares for the possibility of inclement weather.

As a courtesy, people are asked to take no more than 10 bags to ensure supplies are available for everyone.

Sheriff Mac McNeill stopped by the road department, as volunteers Martha and Andy Creel helped people bag and load their sandbags.

The couple said they like to be prepared just in case, and after recent flooding issues at their home, knew they might need sandbags.

“We realized the other day that the rain in our backyard had gone two feet up our ramp and we said you know, we probably have to get some sandbags the next time they have them,” said Martha.

They explained that shortly after making that decision, they saw an ad for sandbags and thought they wanted to help others who might also need them.

“We said ‘Well, shoot some people can’t do that let’s go just volunteer and fill them up.’”

People are asked to bring their own shovels, but bags are available at each site. Officials said sand will be restocked as needed, as the county continues to watch the storm and hope for the best.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa 5 p.m. Update: Tropical Storm Warnings extended into Big Bend
38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Elsa’s arrival
crash generic
Hamilton County head-on crash kills one, critically injures another

Latest News

The Celebration Baptist Church relief team can be activated in an instant and help folks both...
“It’s a privilege:” Celebration Baptist storm team ready to make a difference during Hurricane season
Voluntary evacuation in effect in Taylor County; pet-friendly shelter opening Tuesday
Crews could be seen repairing damage done outside of the Jefferson County courthouse, after a...
Repairs continue after woman accidentally crashes into Jefferson County courthouse
Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts still underway for man at Ashburn pond