Advertisement

Marianna Police Department investigating shooting

Police said the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious.
Police said the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department is investigating after a driver of a white Toyota alerted an off-duty police officer about a shooting victim.

On Saturday, July 3, a Marianna Police Department officer was working off-duty at a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street.

Police said the truck very quickly pulled up when the driver said a passenger had been shot. The officer immediately called for emergency assistance and administered aid to the victim.

Police added that they determined the shot came from outside of the vehicle, but they haven’t released the exact location of the incident. They said the incident did not occur at the local restaurant.

MPD said during the investigation, they talked to potential witnesses. They said the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious.

The victim was taken to a Dothan, Alabama, hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Pensacola.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting please contact the police department at (850) 526-3125.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 11 a.m. Monday Advisory
Tropical storm watches extended west along Big Bend coastline, inland
38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Chattahoochee man killed in Jackson Co. hit and run
Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Elsa’s arrival

Latest News

Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Elsa’s arrival
Tropical Storm Elsa - 11 a.m. Monday Advisory
Tropical storm watches extended west along Big Bend coastline, inland
Pinpoint Weather Update - Tropical Storm Elsa - Noon Monday
Pinpoint Weather Update - Tropical Storm Elsa - Noon Monday
Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts underway for man at Ashburn pond