Marianna Police Department investigating shooting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department is investigating after a driver of a white Toyota alerted an off-duty police officer about a shooting victim.

On Saturday, July 3, a Marianna Police Department officer was working off-duty at a restaurant located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street.

Police said the truck very quickly pulled up when the driver said a passenger had been shot. The officer immediately called for emergency assistance and administered aid to the victim.

Police added that they determined the shot came from outside of the vehicle, but they haven’t released the exact location of the incident. They said the incident did not occur at the local restaurant.

MPD said during the investigation, they talked to potential witnesses. They said the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious.

The victim was taken to a Dothan, Alabama, hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Pensacola.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting please contact the police department at (850) 526-3125.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.