Advertisement

Recovery efforts underway for man at Ashburn pond

Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Recovery efforts are underway for a man that fell into an Ashburn pond, according to the Ashburn Police Department.

Police Capt. Richard Purvis said the call came in around 5 a.m. on Monday.

First responders were told two people were jetskiing on a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.

Police said the man fell into the water and the other person called 911.

Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting.
Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting.(WALB)
A helicopter aiding in recovery efforts.
A helicopter aiding in recovery efforts.(WALB)

The Department of Natural Resources is aiding in the search. Georgia State Patrol used a helicopter to get aerial views of the pond.

Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting. There are 5-6 divers on the scene.

So far in the search, a ripcord and a solo cup have been found, according to officials.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 11 a.m. Monday Advisory
Tropical storm watches extended west along Big Bend coastline, inland
38-year-old Tamara Cody was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man intervening in a fight...
Suspect in custody following Tallahassee fatal stabbing
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Chattahoochee man killed in Jackson Co. hit and run
Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Elsa’s arrival

Latest News

Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Elsa’s arrival
Tropical Storm Elsa - 11 a.m. Monday Advisory
Tropical storm watches extended west along Big Bend coastline, inland
Pinpoint Weather Update - Tropical Storm Elsa - Noon Monday
Pinpoint Weather Update - Tropical Storm Elsa - Noon Monday
Police said the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely serious.
Marianna Police Department investigating shooting