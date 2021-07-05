Recovery efforts underway for man at Ashburn pond

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Recovery efforts are underway for a man that fell into an Ashburn pond, according to the Ashburn Police Department.

Police Capt. Richard Purvis said the call came in around 5 a.m. on Monday.

First responders were told two people were jetskiing on a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.

Police said the man fell into the water and the other person called 911.

Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting. (WALB)

A helicopter aiding in recovery efforts. (WALB)

The Department of Natural Resources is aiding in the search. Georgia State Patrol used a helicopter to get aerial views of the pond.

Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting. There are 5-6 divers on the scene.

So far in the search, a ripcord and a solo cup have been found, according to officials.

