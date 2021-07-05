Repairs continue after woman accidentally crashes into Jefferson County courthouse

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews spent Monday repairing damage done outside of the Jefferson County courthouse after a woman accidentally crashed into it Friday evening.

The accident happened around 5 p.m., according to Sheriff Mac McNeill. He says deputies responded and found an elderly woman’s car had gone up on the curb and struck an air conditioning vent.

Sheriff McNeill says the woman was going North toward the courthouse, and as she got closer to the roundabout, realized another car was entering the traffic circle.

“Apparently, her foot got caught between the gas and the break and so there was a vehicle entering the roundabout, and she made an evasive maneuver and of course came up this way, drove up onto the grass and struck the transformer and the ac unit up there at the courthouse,” said Sheriff McNeill.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution but officials said she is okay.

Officials say luckily there was no damage done to the courthouse building itself, and that no one else was hurt.

