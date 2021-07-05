Residents prepare for Elsa, filling up sandbags at City and County sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County residents are not taking chances ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, filling up sandbags at multiple sites around town.

Leon County currently has four sites open, and the City of Tallahassee has two.

Jerry Learn filled up at a Leon County site; he moved to Tallahassee from Jacksonville just last month.

Learn says while he’s seen hurricanes, his new property here is at the bottom of a hill, making this the first time he’s needed to fill sandbags.

“Better safe than sorry! Just moving to Tallahassee, you’re not sure how things are going to be here, compared to where we’ve lived all our lives,” said Learn.

Leon County has employees at each site to help residents, along with bags and ties.

“Well, it’s a good workout!” said Learn. “The guys are very helpful here, so we’ll see how it goes.”

William Pritchard is a longtime Tallahassee resident; he filled up the maximum number of 25 bags at the Northwood Centre to help out a friend.

“I’ve been a resident here in Tallahassee all my life, and I’ve seen quite a few storms! I think one of the worst ones was in ’84. But hopefully, this one stays to the coast and doesn’t get us!” said Pritchard.

Pritchard emphasizes, now is the time to do the work of preparing.

“Don’t wait till the last minute, because a lot of times if you do, the sand’s gone, or you can’t find no bags. Tallahassee’s always been good about putting stuff out for us. So just don’t wait till the last minute, be prepared, don’t be scared, and have a blessed day!” he said.

Darryl Marshall Junior filled up sandbags at the City’s other site, James Messer Park South.

“I am on 15, I’ve been out here 20, 25 minutes,” Marshall said around noon.

Marshall was preparing his parents for the storm.

“My pops and my mom are getting a bit older, so I’m out here getting some sand for them, help them protect the house,” he said.

He had some advice for first-time sandbag fillers.

“Just make sure you’ve got a good working shovel, a partner that can help as well, and just energy! Make sure you eat breakfast, eat lunch, before you come out here in the sun!”

The City of Tallahassee says in addition to sandbag sites, they have initiated storm readiness protocols.

Those include having mutural aid on standby, the road clearing task force teams ready, and the airport prepared to accept any flights evacuating from the storm’s path.

Leon County will be partially activating the Emergency Operations Center at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. The partial activation will mean public works, electrical, law enforcement, and communications employees will be on standby.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.