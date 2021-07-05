Advertisement

Voluntary evacuation in effect in Taylor County; pet-friendly shelter opening Tuesday

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management says a voluntary evacuation of coastal and low-lying areas is now in effect in Taylor County.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for three-five feet for the Taylor County coastline.

TCSO says a pet-friendly shelter will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Taylor County Elementary School. Residents are asked to bring any medication as well as bedding.

