County partially activates Emergency Operations Center as City utility crews prepare for Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County partially activated the Emergency Operations Center at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The partial activation means the County brought in only a small group of emergency response agencies; the ones inside the Public Safety Complex are the organizations and teams with the most active roles.

“It’s not every agency that’s identified with a role in our emergency plan; we bring in a sub section of those,” said Kevin Peters, Leon County’s Emergency Management Director. “Currently we’ve activated our infrastructure and our public safety section. That includes agencies from electric, both city and Talquin, public works, law enforcement, fire department, and EMS.”

Peters says the County is prepared for any impacts, and residents should prepare as well.

“With the forecasted lack of severe impacts, we don’t have partners such as our sheltering partners or some of our logistics partners right now, because we’re mainly focused on preparing for that field response of clearing any debris off the street, or any road closures, or any rescues we might have to take, should the storm come close to us,” said Peters.

The City of Tallahassee’s two sandbag sites and Leon County’s four sandbag sites remain open.

As of Tuesday morning, Leon County had distributed 4,000 sandbags.

Father and son duo Earl Plummer Senior and Junior filled bags for their street at Apalachee Regional Park Tuesday afternoon.

“Keep our road from washing away. Right, we’ve got a dirt road,” they said. “A lot of trucks and stuff go down there, and we should’ve had sand a long time ago.”

The City of Tallahassee has also initiated its storm readiness protocols, with mutual aid on standby, crews prepared, and equipment fueled for storm response.

“Our number one public utility in the nation is fully prepared to respond to any power outages we might have. If you think you might need sandbags, we do have the sandbag location out. Please just take care of yourself, take care of your family, check on your neighbors, and let’s all be prepared for this event,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Utility crews continued their regular work on Tuesday ahead of Elsa.

“If there’s anything about the City of Tallahassee, our preparation is deep, our preparation is fine tuned, and we have back up plans to our back up plans. We are ready for anything and everything,” said Dailey.

