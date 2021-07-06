Advertisement

‘Everyone is trying to be prepared’: Taylor County residents preparing for potential Elsa effects

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Taylor County, mandatory evacuations are now in place for coastal and low-lying areas. Residents there say they’re ready for anything.

Shelter and sandbag locations across the county were slow Tuesday morning, but the traffic has begun to pick up throughout the day.

A lot more boats have been taken out of the water in a short amount of time late Tuesday afternoon and a lot of RV’s are starting to leave the campgrounds.

Taylor County Emergency Officials opened two sandbagging locations this week. Several people tell WCTV they stock up on sand any time there’s a storm, just in case.

Residents in the area add that ever since Hurricane Hermine came through, they feel it’s important to take any storm seriously.

“Whenever Hermine came, we got about a foot of water in the store, so that gives a little bit of relevance for the area,” said Jared Hunt, owner of Keaton Beach Bums. “We’re kind of high here, compared to a lot of areas. So everyone is just trying to be prepared.

Hunt says they have noticed an uptick on people buying gas throughout the day, especially RV’s that are filling up before hitting the road.

An emergency shelter is open at Taylor County Elementary School where dogs are allowed. The Red Cross dropped off water and snacks Tuesday morning.

Officials ask anyone who is going to the shelter to bring bedding and medication.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa 5 p.m. Update: Elsa moving towards Tampa Bay
Tormenta tropical Elsa se forma en el Atlantico. (NOAA)
Gov. DeSantis expands State of Emergency to Big Bend counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy
Leon County Booking Report: July 5, 2021
Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Sandbag locations around the Big Bend ahead of Elsa’s arrival

Latest News

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 6, 2021
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 6, 2021
County partially activates Emergency Operations Center as City utility crews prepare for Elsa
County partially activates Emergency Operations Center as City utility crews prepare for Elsa
Taylor County residents preparing for potential Elsa effects
Taylor County residents preparing for potential Elsa effects
The partial activation means the County brought in only a small group of emergency response...
County partially activates Emergency Operations Center as City utility crews prepare for Elsa
Many along the Northern Gulf Coast are taking precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Those near Gulf making preparations as Elsa nears