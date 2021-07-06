Shelters opening across Big Bend Tuesday ahead of Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, shelters are beginning to open across the Big Bend.

See below for information on shelters in your area.

Lafayette County

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says a general population shelter will open Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Lafayette County High School Cafeteria.

For any questions about sheltering please do not hesitate to call Lafayette County Emergency Management at 386-294-1950.

Suwannee County

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says shelters are opening ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

SCSO says shelters will be available at the following locations:

General Population Shelters

Suwannee Pineview Elementary School (pet friendly): 1748 Ohio Ave S, Live Oak, FL 32064

Branford Elementary School: 26801 SR 247, Branford, FL 32008

Special Medical Needs (staffed by the Florida Department of Health)

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School: 1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

SCSO says general population shelters should be considered “of last resort,” meaning they will have limited comfort items and no cots or hot meals will be provided.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office - Emergency Management at 386-364-3405.

