Tallahassee police investigating West Tennessee Street stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing on West Tennessee Street.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Tennessee St., TPD says. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

“This is an open and active investigation,” TPD wrote on its Twitter page. “Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

If you have any information for the police, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD posted about the stabbing on Twitter at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1900 block of West Tennessee Street just after 3:00 a.m. this morning. The victim, an adult male, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JuLJwuRdeF — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.