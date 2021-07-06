Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating West Tennessee Street stabbing

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing on West Tennessee Street.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Tennessee St., TPD says. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

“This is an open and active investigation,” TPD wrote on its Twitter page. “Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

If you have any information for the police, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD posted about the stabbing on Twitter at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

