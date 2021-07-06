Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspicious death on Gaines St. was a stabbing, TPD says

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block of West Gaines Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block of West Gaines Street.(Tally Traffic Cam)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the suspicious death on Gaines Street from Thursday, July 1, was a fatal stabbing.

The body was found in the 500 block of West Gaines Street around 7 a.m. that day. TPD has not identified the victim, but it was a man who died.

On Tuesday, July 6, TPD tweeted that the “preliminary findings” of its investigation showed the man died after he was stabbed.

“More details will be provided as they become available,” TPD said in the tweet.

TPD has not released any information regarding a suspect in this stabbing.

An arrest was made in connection to a separate fatal stabbing on Holton Street over the weekend. TPD is also investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning on West Tennessee Street; however, that one was not fatal.

If you have information for police, reach out to 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

