Wakulla County cancels all Wednesday summer school programs due to Elsa

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla District Schools says it is canceling all summer school programs for Wednesday, July 7, due to the possible impact of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The district’s Office of Safety and Risk Management made the decision after meeting with the Wakulla County Emergency Management Director.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for student safety,” the district says. The cancellation includes VPK programs at Wakulla Educational Center. The district says the uncertainty of Elsa’s path and the potential for coastal flooding contributed to the cancellation of Wednesday’s programs.

The press release says the summer programs will resume on Thursday, July 8.

“Should this change, we will notify the public,” the release says. “As always, we are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best!”

