Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most residents along Taylor County’s coast are gone, heeding mandatory evacuation orders and fleeing their piece of paradise ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Elsa.

This area is no stranger to getting stung by the tropics. On the back end of Hurricane Michael, residents say they still saw several feet of storm surge. A more direct impact from Hermine in 2016 also left a mark.

Most residents that spoke with WCTV said they don’t anticipate anything quite that severe with Elsa.

Jody Griffis lives along an idyllic cove in Cedar Island. He and his wife planned to ride out the storm until the mandatory evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re heading for higher ground,” he said with a smile.

Their below-house belongings are tied up. Griffis said he expected some impacts but nothing major.

“A lot of raking will take place, but hopefully my preparation will hold everything down,” he said.

They weren’t the only ones making last-minute moves Tuesday. Trucks and trailers crowded the roads, many with a large vessel or camper in tow.

The yard in front of a local church turned into an RV and boat safe spot.

Farther inland, the Scallop Tyme RV Park opened its gates to anyone who needed a place to keep property, free of charge.

Owners Gloria and David Richardson said they know how tricky it can be sometimes to find a spot away from danger.

“There’s a lot of people here that are new and don’t have any place to put their camper when they need to evacuate,” David said. “We have the room so we thought it would be nice for the community.”

Alan McAllister and his wife live in Tifton but have a Keaton Beach home. They needed a place to stash their fishing boat during the storm.

“It’s nice of people to allow us to use their property,” he said. “Just to be safe rather than sorry.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.