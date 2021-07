PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management says the mandatory evacuation for coastal and low-lying areas of the county is no longer in effect.

Authorities urge caution when returning to homes and says to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” when encountering a flooded road.

