Suwannee County misses heavy effects from Tropical Storm Elsa

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa’s potential dangers weren’t just along the coast: Officials in Live Oak were on high alert much of the day, with heavy rain and strong winds reaching Suwannee County.

Thousands of customers in the area lost power but officials say the worst was avoided.

The worst of the storm barreled through between noon and 1 p.m., but even those squalls seemed to be pretty manageable.

Even still, about a dozen folks spent their day at Suwannee Pineview Elementary School. Most who talked with WCTV live in mobile homes or other unsafe structures and didn’t want to take chances.

One young couple brought five cats and their dog to the school after their camper began shaking due to the wind Wednesday morning.

“It was getting pretty bad, it was windy, rain. And he came home from work and he was like we need to leave the camper,” said Bridget Wilkins. “And he was worried it would blow over.”

Everyone who was at the shelter left by 4 p.m. with quiet conditions. The shelter is being kept open until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

