Washed out roads, knocked down trees extent of Elsa damage in Taylor County

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County faced the center of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday morning.

Left in its path were several roads and yards underwater. Most of those roads have cleared up and are back open.

Many residents in the area tell WCTV they feel lucky with the aftermath and some say they’re waiting for conditions to clear so they can get back on the water.

As the day has gone on, more and more people are venturing out of their homes to check out the river throughout the afternoon.

“It got rough for about two hours, it was real windy and heavy rain, but that’s it,” said David Crosby, who was visiting the area. “We had cabin fever so we’ve been inside for the last like eight hours. we just came out to ride around, we’re ready to go fishing.”

A lot of rain fell in a short period of time, leading to roads being washed out. Taylor County Emergency Management says a few trees were knocked down, but those were expected to be cleared quickly.

Residents say roads being flooded happens just about every year.

Peggy Sue Sternad, whose grandchildren were scared of the storm, says she wanted to show them what it was like after the storm passes.

“The storm woke me up at 2 a.m. in the morning and I was so scared that I woke up with a flashlight and went into my grandma’s room,” one of her grandchildren, Nova, said.

“I want them to be able to know that even though the storms come and pass, they don’t have to be afraid,” Sternad said.

Nova and Xander say they felt a lot better about the storm after seeing the area Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor County’s mandatory evacuation order for low-lying and coastal areas has been lifted, but emergency personnel continues to ask people in the area to be extra cautious heading back to the area.

