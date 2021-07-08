Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

Latest News

Tallahassee woman reopens business after food truck was stolen months ago
In previous years, more than 200 participants registered for the event and hundreds of...
Annual Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta begins Friday in Wakulla County
Terrance McPherson is the first to receive the Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship.
Rickards High senior is 1st to receive Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship
Rickards High senior receives Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship
Faith Kirn, an English teacher at Leon High School, has been selected as WCTV's Teacher of the...
WCTV Teacher of the Month: Faith Kirn of Leon High School