Access Tallahassee’s ‘Little Libraries’ aimed at encouraging more kids to read

There's a new initiative to put more books in the hands of kids in our community through little libraries.
There’s a new initiative to put more books in the hands of kids in our community through little libraries.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a new initiative to put more books in the hands of kids in our community through little libraries.

One local library box is the first of many planned to spark more interest in reading.

It’s simple: take a book, share a book

Through this initiative, Access Tallahassee is trying to reach underserved communities to encourage more kids to read. The little library box at the Talla Villa Apartments is fully stocked with books for all ages.

Jason Hollister with Access Tallahassee said some parents are unable to take their children to the library and some just don’t have library cards.

Hollister said putting more books right where people live, will prevent kids from falling behind on reading, especially during the summer.

“Being able to have that opportunity to practice reading is really incredible because as kids come out of school during the summer time, if they don’t have the resources at home to be able to practice what they’ve learned, then they fall behind and then they have to go back to school and spend the first couple of months trying to catch up,” explained Hollister.

Hollister added that they try to be diverse in the books they choose so children see themselves represented in literature.

He said they already have plans to set up more little library boxes in the Nims area and at Fort Braden.

Access Tallahassee is a program by the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. If you would like to become a sponsor a little library, you can reach out to the chamber or click here.

