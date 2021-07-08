The City of Tallahassee brings back their annual Fourth of July celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s annual Fourth of July Celebration returned Sunday night at Tom Brown Park as hundreds gathered to celebrate the country’s birthday.

From food vendors, to fun and games, to live music, the family friendly event had all the fixings for an Independence Day Celebration. The Fourth of July holds a special place in a lot of people’s hearts.

“It means america improves! It means having fun and show thanks to our warriors,” says Tallahassee residents Wayne Wood ans Corey Roberts.

Residents were able to beat out the rainy weather to hang out on their blankets, towels and chairs to enjoy the celebration of freedom and of course cap the night off with fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.