Advertisement

The City of Tallahassee brings back their annual Fourth of July celebration

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s annual Fourth of July Celebration returned Sunday night at Tom Brown Park as hundreds gathered to celebrate the country’s birthday.

From food vendors, to fun and games, to live music, the family friendly event had all the fixings for an Independence Day Celebration. The Fourth of July holds a special place in a lot of people’s hearts.

“It means america improves! It means having fun and show thanks to our warriors,” says Tallahassee residents Wayne Wood ans Corey Roberts.

Residents were able to beat out the rainy weather to hang out on their blankets, towels and chairs to enjoy the celebration of freedom and of course cap the night off with fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million

Latest News

A tree barely misses at Madison County home and lands on a car as a result of Tropical Storm...
Madison County residents react to damage left behind by Tropical Storm Elsa
Thomasville celebrates Independence Day with a fireworks show on the 3rd.
Thomasville celebrates the 4th of July with a fireworks show on the 3rd
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Suwannee County misses heavy effects from Tropical Storm Elsa