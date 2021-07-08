Advertisement

Elsa’s rain clogs Valdosta sewers

Valdosta city leaders said they're trying to be proactive, doing work to prevent sewage spills. But 12 inches of rain makes things tough....
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the City of Valdosta received more than three inches of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa in addition to nine inches of rain received during the past two weeks.

The city said in a release Thursday that all this rain saturated the ground, causing inflow and infiltration into the sanitary sewer system, causing intermittent sewage spills at several manholes.

On Wednesday the city identified seven locations in which these overflows occurred:

  • 800 Block of Gornto Road = 43,350 gallons
  • 200 Block of MLK Dr. = 320 gallons
  • 800 Block of E Brookwood Dr. = 90 gallons
  • 1200 Block of Wainwright Dr. = 37,500 gallons
  • 2700 Block of Berkley Dr. = 2,182 gallons
  • 1200 Block of Lee Street (A) = 4,125 gallons
  • 1200 Block of Lee Street (B) = 2,733 gallons

Officials began monitoring the impacted areas, as well as cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow locations. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted at all the spill locations, the city said.

Preventing sewer spills has and will continue to be the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement.

The Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters before, during, and after major rain events, and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In 2020, the Utilities Department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the Collection System as well. These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation, and go door to door to ensure each house has its cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order.

The city said that staff will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future.

