Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

Latest News

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Terre Haute police officer procession
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Tokyo residents speak out against holding the Olympics.
Tokyo residents protest against Olympic Games