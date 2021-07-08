FSU announces 2021-2022 Opening Nights lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced its 2021-2022 lineup for its performance series, Opening Nights. This year, 29 live performances will be coming to Tallahassee this fall.

The 2021-2022 season features array of genres, including music, dance, art, theatre, comedy and spoken word.

Performers include Patti LaBelle, Charlie Albright, FSU’s production of “Newsies,” Jay Leno, “The Price is Right” Live and more. The full lineup can be viewed by clicking here.

The performances will take place at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Opperman Music Hall and The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center as well as Tallahassee Community College’s Fred Turner Auditorium.

There will be two ticket on-sale windows for the 2021-2022 Season. The fall on-sale window includes performances from August to January, and the spring on-sale window includes performances from February to May. Tickets for the fall go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Opening Nights sponsors and members may purchase tickets in advance of general public ticket sales.

To purchase tickets to any of these performances, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.