Horses, mules seized in animal cruelty case ‘doing great’ at temporary homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 200 animals were removed from a Capitola Road property in June.

The animals are now being tended to at temporary homes thanks to the help of local organizations.

Out of more than 250 animals seized, 10 are in the care of Triple R Horse Rescue. A volunteer there told WCTV that the animals are doing great.

David Brunes with Triple R Horse Rescue said they’ve been able to de-sensitize the horses, mules, and donkeys they rescued from the property.

Brunes said when they first got the animals, they were underweight, had a lot of parasites, and as far as they could tell, were not given shots. He added that the property they were rescued from was not capable of handling the number of animals that were on it.

“The animals had eaten everything green, including the tree leaves that go as high as they could reach,”Brunes explained. “So this must of looked a little bit like paradise to them when they got here. And really, as I say good pasture, plenty of water is all donkeys really need.”

The man arrested in this case, Marion Harmon, is out of jail and awaiting trial. His next court date is scheduled in September.

Harmon faces 57 charges, including 34 counts of animal cruelty and 16 counts of unlawful disposal of dead animals.

