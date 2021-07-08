Madison County residents react to damage left behind by Tropical Storm Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Madison county, most residents were able to avoid the brunt of the storm while other homes came very close to having a tree fall on their home.

For some Madison County residents, Tropical Storm Elsa was just a minor inconvenience, but for others, the storm caused some significant damage.

“I feel very lucky. I definitely believe there’s higher powers looming out for us,” shared Madison County resident Charles McBride.

McBride woke up to what he calls a loud crash Wednesday afternoon and when he checked his yard he found the culprit, a tree sitting on top of his car just a few feet from his home.

“The after effect from it definitely hit me because you know it’s a financial hit, there’s going to be finding out who owes what to who and all that stuff,” said McBride.

McBride says he’s lived in Florida for most of his life and storms come with the territory but the site in his yard was very tough to stomach.

“We don’t worry about weather in Florida because weather is already here. But wow when it hits tho, wow it hits,” exclaimed McBride.

Just a few miles away, Mike Floyd says he watched as a tree barely missed his van and says Elsa is one of many storms he’s experienced.

“I’ve been in series hurricanes before like Ivan in Pensacola and all of that so I knew that we were going to get a little something out of the storm but I knew it wasn’t going to be that bad,” said Floyd.

While both Floyd and McBride say they’re sad about some of the damage, they know it could’ve been worse.

“Oh yeah today we got off lucky today for sure. With just one tree down, yeah we’re good,” explained Floyd.

“This was a car, it wasn’t a house, and no one got hit by the tree. All the animals are safe. I can’t ask for too much more than that,” shared McBride.

As the hurricane season progresses, Madison residents like McBride say they now know not to underestimate what mother nature can do.

According to the national weather service, there are no reported injuries in Madison County.

