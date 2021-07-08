Advertisement

New federal charges for local president of “We Build the Wall”

Kolfage
Kolfage(WVLT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The local president of “We Build the Wall” is facing new federal charges, this time in connection with his 2019 income taxes.

Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason Coody announced the charges Thursday afternoon. Coody says Brian Kolfage, of Miramar Beach, now faces two distinct counts of filing a false tax return and one count of wire fraud related to the electronic filing of his tax return in Northern Florida. In a separate indictment out of the Southern District of New York, Kolfage is accused of fraud and money laundering-related offenses.

The original indictment in Florida alleged between January 2019 and January 2020, Kolfage “engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns.” Kolfage allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations during 2019, including We Build the Wall, Inc. That money was supposedly deposited into his personal bank account. Kolfage is accused of not reporting that income to the IRS.

In this superseding indictment in the Northern District of Florida, Kolfage allegedly filed a false amended tax return in December 2020 after the Southern District of New York’s indictment became public.

Kolfage is scheduled to be arraigned on this superseding indictment on July 21st. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

