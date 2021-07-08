Advertisement

New FWC manatee and sea turtle decals released

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released its 2021-2022 manatee and sea turtle decals.

Each July, the FWC releases new designs for the decals, and money raised from the $5 donation goes back to conservation efforts. The money raised directly supports research, rescue, and management efforts that conserve the species and spread awareness about the challenges they face.

To buy a sticker, you can go online or get one at a local tax collector’s office.

Each sticker has a theme. For the manatee decal, the theme is “Go slow - Look out below!” FWC officials say this message encourages safe boating around manatees, what to look for while on the water, and shows others you support Florida’s manatee conservation efforts. Officials say to go slow near shallow areas, seagrass beds, and sanctuaries. They also say to look out below and wearing polarized sunglasses will make it easier to see manatees.

This year's theme is "Go slow - Look out below!" The decal was designed by Mike Hunter, FWC.
This year's theme is "Go slow - Look out below!" The decal was designed by Mike Hunter, FWC.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

For the sea turtle sticker, “Protect Florida Sea Turtles” is the theme. The decal shows a leatherback sea turtle swimming with jellyfish.

This year's sea turtle decal is called "Oceanic Wanderer." The artist is Mike Hunter, FWC.
This year's sea turtle decal is called "Oceanic Wanderer." The artist is Mike Hunter, FWC.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The stickers are waterproof, allowing them to be put on just about any surface.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

Latest News

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
Florida State University has announced its 2021-2022 lineup for its performance series, Opening...
FSU announces 2021-2022 Opening Nights lineup
Port St. Joe, the North Florida town where Florida’s first constitution was drafted in the...
New economic hope emerges for Port St. Joe
The local firefighters union is calling for an independent audit of the Fire Services Fund...
In the wake of budget deficit, TFD union calling for independent audit of Fire Services Fund
There’s a new initiative to put more books in the hands of kids in our community through little...
Access Tallahassee’s ‘Little Libraries’ aimed at encouraging more kids to read