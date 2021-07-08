New FWC manatee and sea turtle decals released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released its 2021-2022 manatee and sea turtle decals.

Each July, the FWC releases new designs for the decals, and money raised from the $5 donation goes back to conservation efforts. The money raised directly supports research, rescue, and management efforts that conserve the species and spread awareness about the challenges they face.

To buy a sticker, you can go online or get one at a local tax collector’s office.

Each sticker has a theme. For the manatee decal, the theme is “Go slow - Look out below!” FWC officials say this message encourages safe boating around manatees, what to look for while on the water, and shows others you support Florida’s manatee conservation efforts. Officials say to go slow near shallow areas, seagrass beds, and sanctuaries. They also say to look out below and wearing polarized sunglasses will make it easier to see manatees.

The decal was designed by Mike Hunter, FWC.

For the sea turtle sticker, “Protect Florida Sea Turtles” is the theme. The decal shows a leatherback sea turtle swimming with jellyfish.

This year's sea turtle decal is called "Oceanic Wanderer." The artist is Mike Hunter, FWC. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The stickers are waterproof, allowing them to be put on just about any surface.

