Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

By Debra Dolan and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was knocked unconscious at a wedding after allegedly making racist comments.

WVLT is reporting that Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at the time, speaking in the parking lot when the assault happened.

According to the incident report from the KPD, Holt was talking to Jonathan Toney and said he “didn’t know they let black people in the reception hall.”

The officer went on to say he was “part of the black community.”

Toney told responding officers he asked Holt several times to stop making comments about race, but the off-duty officer refused.

Toney explained he “couldn’t take it anymore” and punched Holt in the face once, the report says. Holt then fell to the ground, unconscious.

Police say several witnesses corroborated Toney’s story, adding that Holt was very intoxicated at the time.

Holt was taken to the hospital and has been out of work while he recovers from serious injuries, KPD’s public information officer told WVLT.

Internal Affairs has launched an investigation at the request of the KPD police chief.

A decision will be made regarding Holt’s assignment/status when he is medically cleared to return while the investigation is ongoing.

Police officials told WVLT no charges have been filed at this time.

