Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

Latest News

The local firefighters union is calling for an independent audit of the Fire Services Fund...
In the wake of budget deficit, TFD union calling for independent audit of Fire Services Fund
There’s a new initiative to put more books in the hands of kids in our community through little...
Access Tallahassee’s ‘Little Libraries’ aimed at encouraging more kids to read
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products
More than 200 animals were removed from a Capitola Road property in June.
Horses, mules seized in animal cruelty case ‘doing great’ at temporary homes
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at the forecast for your evening of Thursday, July...
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 8, 2021