Advertisement

Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Julian Boyce, 14, gets a hug from his mother, Satrina...
COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide, expose severe inequities
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
Leon County Booking Report: July 8, 2021
What’s Brewing? July 8, 2021