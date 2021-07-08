Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 41-year-old Tallahassee man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking charges, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida says.

The press release says Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies made “controlled purchases” of cocaine from Keith Penn in July 2020. Those drug deals led to a search warrant for his apartment, and LCSO found six guns, more than 50 grams of cocaine, scales, baggies and nearly $6,000 in cash when it was executed in Aug. 11, 2020.

During a pretrial release, LCSO again bought cocaine from Penn and executed another search warrant for his apartment on Oct. 13, 2020. Again, deputies found cocaine, scales, baggies and “various calibers of firearm ammunition,” the release says.

Penn pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking offense

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (two counts)

Penn was previously convicted for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of sale of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Penn will also have six years of supervised release once he’s done with his prison term.

Coody says this case is a prime example of how law enforcement agencies’ collaboration makes the community safer.

“As a result of the excellent relationship between the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, this armed drug trafficker has been held accountable for his criminal conduct,” Coody says.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Craig Saier says the bureau takes it seriously when convicted felons are caught with guns and ammo.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat these crimes that endanger our communities,” Saier says.

This case was part of the “Project Safe Neighborhoods” initiative, which encourages local, state and federal law enforcement officials, prosecutors and community leaders to combat violent crime in the community.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.