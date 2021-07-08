Advertisement

Tallahassee National Cemetery rings bells from newly completed bell tower for first time

On Thursday, AMVET Post 1776 dedicated the newly completed bell tower to the cemetery amongst...
On Thursday, AMVET Post 1776 dedicated the newly completed bell tower to the cemetery amongst dozens of veterans and their families.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bells of freedom are now ringing at the Tallahassee National Cemetery in honor of those who fought for it.

On Thursday, AMVET Post 1776 dedicated the newly completed bell tower to the cemetery amongst dozens of veterans and their families.

WCTV was on hand when the tower broke ground back in February.

During Thursday’s ceremony, they said the original plans for the cemetery included space for the tower. It was completed during the pandemic and, now, everyone can come together and appreciate all it stands for.

“We owe our veterans respect and gratitude,” said Bill Killgore, President of AMVETS National Service Foundation. “They have earned by their patriotism, courage and sacrifice, all of us gathered here today are beneficiaries of veterans that we honor.”

Completion of the bell tower took more than half a decade and $100,000 dollars of donations. Its vision started with former post commander Gary Callaway, who passed before it could be completed.

“He had incredible passion in his heart for this,” said Commander Dennis Baker with the Florida Veterans Foundation.

Veterans and their families listened in, some for the first time, like Emily Pulles, the granddaughter of an army veteran.

“He is very good veteran, I can tell,” she said. “I think he did a great job serving inside the army.”

The tower rings during services and songs are requested on behalf of the families of fallen veterans as a special remembrance.

“Every one of these veterans, when they donned that uniform of their country, they were a patriot,” said Major John Haynes, who says sacrifice without remembering is meaningless.

Major Haynes is a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam and says every day is Memorial Day at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The bell tower is another way for families to honor the heroes laid there.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa - 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory
Elsa expected to exit South Georgia Wednesday night
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2021
Boats are off the water and staying on lawns away from the coast as Keaton Beach residents...
Ahead of Elsa, neighborly kindness and smart thinking in Keaton Beach

Latest News

NRA appeals decision upholding Florida’s gun sale age limit
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Keith Penn has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges
Cruise ship
CDC asks appeals court to put cruise ruling on hold